Chapin, SC (WLTX) — A Chapin man has been charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in the SC Attorney General's Office.

Dieter Karl Bartschat, 65, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with 20 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count of the felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and United States Secret Service assisted in the arrest. The case will be prosecuted by the SC State Attorney General's Office/