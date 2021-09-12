Chapin man has been ringing Salvation Army bell for 30 years

"There are a lot of people that fly under the radar that really could use the help," Phill Brummett said.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — You could call Phill Brummett an expert at bell ringing. He's been helping out the Salvation Army during the Christmas season for the last 30 years. So, he certainly knows all the ins and outs of the craft.

"Pick the place with the southern exposure so you’d be in the sun," Brummett said. "Switch off every half hour to keep (your) arms the same."

Brummett said this day’s work of bell ringing is an easy breeze compared to other times he’s helped out.

"We used to get cardboard and stand on the cardboard so the concrete wouldn’t suck the heat out of your feet," Brummett said.

He’s always enjoyed giving back and recently joined the Columbia Rotary Club when he moved to Chapin back in 2020.

"It’s got a direct impact on people’s lives and it’s easy to do. The learning curve on ringing a bell is about 10 minutes, if that," Brummett said.

"I’ve actually had people that come up and put money in the kettle and say 20 years ago I was flat broke and the Salvation army helped me out or during WWII or during, it’s a number of things, but a lot of people have relayed to me as they go by that the Salvation army has helped them," Brummett said.

This is a virtue of the heart that’s been passed down.

"My parents were always interested in helping others. My mom worked for the literacy council and my dad did construction for people that couldn’t afford it," Brummett said.

Because giving help where help is needed is something simple that goes a long way.