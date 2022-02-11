New signs commemorate Chapin on National Register of Historic Places

After a years-long effort, Chapin has joined the National Register of Historic Places with signs to showcase its past.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A walk through the Town of Chapin looks a lot different through the adult eyes of Mayor Al Koon.

"Back when I was a child, we had one blinking light and our first grocery store which was called Chapin Red and White," Mayor Koon said.

It's now a clothing boutique, one of several new developments.

"One of our police officers like to say, Chapin's not the old Red and White and one blinking light anymore," Mayor Koon said. "Now, we have have a Publix, a Lowes grocery and a Food Lion here in Chapin."

Maintaining the history of the town has been a focus of its Historical Association, forming in 2015 to protect and preserve buildings and artifacts with cultural significance.

Stan Shealy is one of the association's members and a former long-time mayor.

After years of work, he said they've been able to get the town on the National Register of Historic Places and brought signs to commemorate its history.

"Some of the buildings that are on those streets have now been designated as historic sites," Shealy said.

Among them are a former bank, fire station and town hall.

They're hoping the signs will also be a draw for tourists.

"We want to make Chapin be a place that when you're here you know you're in Chapin," Shealy said.

As Chapin, blossoming, in part, from the growth of Lake Murray, looks toward the future, Mayor Koon said its history plays a part.

"The challenge there is to manage our past, protect our values and then to also manage the future," Mayor Koon said.