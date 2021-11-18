Chapin Police chief retires after a quarter of a century

Thomas Griffin will assume the role of the Town of Chapin Chief of Police

CHAPIN, S.C. — After a quarter of a century Chapin's Police chief, Seth Zeigler, is retiring at effective November 19.

“Chief Ziegler is a respected officer and tremendous leader”, said Mayor David Knight. “I have relied on his sound advice and counsel throughout my tenure as Mayor. Seth has been an esteemed colleague at Town Hall and a shining example of leadership in our community, “ Knight added.

Upon Seth’s retirement, Thomas Griffin will assume the role of the Town of Chapin Chief of Police. With the recommendation and endorsement of his predecessor, Griffin will lead the police department into the next administration.