Why you shouldn't drive behind the Publix in Chapin

Chapin Police explain that locals use this route to get from Lexington Avenue to Amicks Ferry or vice versa.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Residents in Chapin are driving behind the Publix on Chapin Road to avoid traffic and get to their destination quicker. But as it turns out, a town ordinance states that's not allowed.

"I'd say between the Hardee's and just going towards town is terrible. I mean it doesn't matter what time of day it is," Sarah Lentz, Chapin resident said.

It's no shocker to anyone that traffic in Chapin is one of locals' biggest concerns.

"Especially on weekdays, if you look on your map it's going to be red out on the main road. So I feel like that's a big reason a lot of people are cutting through behind Publix," Lentz said.

For a while now, to avoid these red lines, people are using cut throughs.

One of which is at 1235 Chapin Road, aka the Publix grocery store, to get from Lexington Avenue to Amicks Ferry or vice versa.

Well according to signage, the Chapin Police Department and the town of Chapin's ordinance chapter 17.203, this route isn't allowed.

"We've received complaints of vehicles coming through the back of the business while they're doing deliveries. Few have reported almost being hit by vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed," Thomas Griffin, Chapin police chief said. "I've had instances where we'll be stopping a vehicle and as I am on a traffic stop with a vehicle that has committed this infraction, there's three more vehicles coming by me."

Griffin tells News 19 on any given weekday morning, his officer stationed in this area sees over 30 cars using the cut through, which includes young and old people.

Locals explain something in addition to their two lane roads would really help this problem.

"A road just to cut through before I-76 would be great," Lentz said.

"We understand the difficulty, the frustration involved with commuting through Chapin, however, you know what you signed up for when you moved here," Griffin said.

Griffin advises folks to leave earlier, and to exercise patience.