Here's what SCDOT has to say about I-26 concerns in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. — Many residents in the Chapin area have been expressing concern about the traffic construction happening on I-26.

They said that in the area between mile markers 82 and 97 specifically, there's not enough room for a car to pull over in an emergency.

These residents said they've seen dozens of cars pile up several times following an emergency-related accident.

One person from Prosperity said he believes something needs to be done by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

"Especially with the walls they've had to build on either side of the road to keep their equipment out of the way is just a total disaster," Greg Gibbons of Newberry County said. "People don't know what speed to go; the lanes have gotten more narrow, and last year, on my way from Columbia down 26, there was something in the road that I could not get around because of the walls, and I ended up having to hit it, and I still don't know what it was. I know it wasn't another vehicle. It was something in the road, which did a lot of damage to my car, and I filed a complaint with DOT, and nothing ever came from it."

News19 brought these concerns to SCDOT, and their communications office said pull-off areas are added as space is available. SCDOT added that it regularly works closely with emergency responders to discuss any necessary changes and assists emergency responders.

"I know it's going to take a while for the construction to get finished," Gibbons said. "I just wish they would take out some of the walls so there was an emergency ramp of some sort, and if there is going to be mass construction, put up some lights or some signage to allow people time to move over instead of being all of a sudden, there we are, we have no choice."

SCDOT said the safety of their roadways is a top priority and that there are contractors on call that can respond as requested by law enforcement to remove obstructions in the work zone – for example, if they need to move a portion of the wall.

The State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) teams manage traffic, provide assist emergency responders and help drivers experiencing mechanical problems. Drivers can call one of these teams from their cell phones by dialing *47. More information is available on the SCDOT Midlands Connection website and this page describing SCDOT emergency response protocols.