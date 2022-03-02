Chapin residents want railroad crossings fixed

"You go over it a little too fast, like over 15 miles an hour, and it feels like you're on a dirt road doing 50," Carm LaSalle, Chapin resident said.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Residents in Chapin said there's a loud thumping noise you hear every time you drive through the railroad crossing at Old Hilton Road and Dutch Fork Road.

You can also hear it when you cross Dutch Fork Road and Rauch-Metz Road.

Not only are there potholes on either side of the railroad tracks, but the crossing itself has broken wood.

"Coming up to the light there at Wessinger, you definitely have to slow down cause you'll bottom out your car and, in addition to that, there continues to be potholes," said Chapin resident Carm LaSalle

LaSalle says he has to cross this intersection at least ten times a day, and it's ruining his car.

"You can feel it yourself driving over it. You go over it a little too fast, like over 15 miles an hour, and it feels like you're on a dirt road doing 50," LaSalle said.

Residents said they believe it's the increased road traffic that's causing the problem.

"They're getting worn out because traffic's so much heavier than it used to be, a lot of heavier trucks because of construction, just a lot more cars going across," said Chapin resident Mike Randall.

In a statement sent to News 19, the railroad company responsible, CSX, said, "Our maintenance crews completed some temporary repairs two weeks ago, and we will continue to monitor the crossings until a more substantial fix can be completed."

We also reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). We're told crews inspected the roads on Thursday, and repairs are expected to start immediately.

SCDOT also said it noticed some subgrade issues that will need to be repaired later this year in warmer weather. The area will also be monitored for future work to address the causes of these potholes.