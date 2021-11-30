Chapin could soon get help with easing its traffic congestion

The money involved in the S-48 (Columbia Avenue) Corridor Improvement Project in Chapin totaling $55 million comes from the general gas tax fund.

CHAPIN, S.C. — All the development and people choosing to move to Chapin over the last two decades has put a strain on the roads there. But the South Carolina Department of Transportation has now gotten the go ahead to try and do something about it.

The problem is pretty straight forward.

"The road is not wide enough at this time to accommodate the amount of traffic volumes on the road," said Brittany Harriet, public information coordinator for SCDOT.

Back in 2006, the Central Midlands Council of Government did a study that outlined the problems and offered solutions. Fifteen years later, the SCDOT is finally putting that plan into action.

The project proposal, called the S-48 (Columbia Avenue) Corridor Improvement Project, was first approved back in 2017.

"What SCDOT's purpose is, is to create safety for our drivers, so it'll enhance the safety aspect in that corridor, it will allow drivers to reach their destinations safer and more on time," Harriet said.

In these projects, they'll be widening access lanes to the highway and adding a roundabout, which will give more space for cars to get through.

SCDOT is going to change the current two lanes to five lanes from East Boundary Street to the Interstate 26 interchange.

No new exits will be added in these SCDOT projects. Also, SCDOT tells News19 no detours will be set up during the construction phases; instead, they'll used temporary lane closures to get the work done.

Right of way permitting is being paved out right now and construction will start in 2024. It's set to be done about two years after that.

The price tag is $15 million for right of way and for the overall construction it's $40 million. This money comes from the general gas tax fund.

"Right of way agents are contacting the property or landowners or the land that's needed for the transportation project and they will take them through that process to help them through with the next steps," Harriet said.

SCDOT says the town of Chapin will reach out to local businesses surrounding the area, as well as Chapin High School, about construction and when it begins.

Residents in the Chapin area say this project was needed years ago. Some say they hope it's not outdated by the time it's built.