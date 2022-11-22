Chapin's 'We Care' feeds almost a 1,000 people for Thanksgiving

'We Care' gave out all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner to those having a tough time.

CHAPIN, S.C. — With the holiday season going full steam many people are in the spirit of giving.

One non-profit in Chapin is handing out Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds in need.

About 950 people or about 250 families now have Thanksgiving meals thanks to the non-profit 'We Care'.

William Sherfield, a long-time Chapin resident living with a terminal illness tells News 19 he can't thank this group enough for this free food distribution.

"It means everything to me. Without them, I couldn't eat. Me or my family," Sherfield said.

Judy Watson is another long-time resident in the area who picked up free Thanksgiving food. Her husband died of cancer and her son has cerebral palsy. And she says times are just really tough.

"God is awesome because there are people around here that will help you out if you need help. Just tell them that you need help. Don't be afraid of it," Watson said.

Lowes Foods Chapin welcomed our volunteers as we distributed to families from the store Posted by Chapin We Care Center on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

All of this wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers.

"On a special day like today, it's all hands on deck. So we're all here helping and doing to make sure that no one goes hungry. Anybody who we can help out, we do," Chris Woodworth one of the volunteers said.

After all, everyone needs to eat.

"It doesn't matter why you're hungry. It matters that you get to eat, so we provide that basic need. We also provide for utilities," Alecia Klauk the non-profits executive director said.