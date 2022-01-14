Deputies searching for inmate they say escaped from Lexington County jail

Officers say Charles Bradford Deese escaped Friday morning.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have a manhunt for an inmate who they say escaped from the county jail Friday morning.

Officers say Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped from Lexington County Detention Center Friday morning. He was last seen going over the outer fence around 9:45 a.m. He was wearing tan pants and a blue denim jacket.

He has brown hair. He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Deese was being held on a number of charges including forgery, failure to stop for blue lights, domestic violence and distribution of meth.

K-9s are searching for Deese and a large perimeter has been set up.