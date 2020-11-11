Charleston airport evacuated after suspicious package found

The airport was evacuated Wednesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted from entering the airport.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston International Airport has been evacuated and flights are grounded after a suspicious package was found there Wednesday morning.

Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Elliott Summey said around 11:15 a.m. TSA notified the airport officials that a suspicious package had come through the screening area. The officials were told it was a potential threat that they would need to evacuate the terminal.

The airport then got on loudspeakers, sent push alerts, and used officers to get people out of the building as quickly as possible. Summey said no one is inside the terminal at this point.

Bomb squad teams responded to the airport and are evaluating the object.

According to Flight Aware, the Charleston airport is 'currently experiencing all inbound flights being held at their origin until Wednesday at 02:00PM EST due to security.'

Summey said people will get updates from the airlines as far as their flight status. He said the decision to close the runways is made by Joint Base Charleston, which also is at the airport, as well as the FAA.