Charleston Sheriff's Department helicopter crashes, Charleston airport shut down

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Commercial flights have been temporarily suspended at Charleston International Airport (CHS) after a law enforcement helicopter crashed at the airport.

The FAA said the aircraft went down around around 3:30 p.m.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed their helicopter had crashed near the airport and said crews are on the scene. Video at the scene showed the chopper on the ground with apparent damage to the back rotor.

Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director Elliott Summey told WCIV-TV that the helicopter's pilot anticipated the crash and maneuvered the aircraft to the middle of the airfield before the helicopter went down.

Summey told the television station that the helicopter is “in shambles” but that the pilot was “fine.”

Meanwhile, the airport confirmed in a tweet that commercial flights have been temporarily suspended "due to an ongoing incident."

Airport officials are asking travelers to check in with their individual airlines before arriving at CHS for their flights.