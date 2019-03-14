CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in South Carolina say a runner was tackled from behind and beaten after smiling and waving at a passing bicyclist.

The Post and Courier reports Charleston police have increased patrols on the West Ashley Greenway since the woman was beaten Monday evening.

Police say the woman smiled and waved at the man, who then screamed and asked what she was looking at.

Police say he tackled her from behind and began punching her, leaving lacerations on her neck, chest and right ear. The man fled and dropped several items from a grocery bag, including a water bottle, spoon and food containers.

Police last year responded to several violent assaults on the Greenway; most of the victims were women.