Missing Charleston teen considered endangered

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen considered to be endangered.

17-year-old George Bailey Grimmett was last seen leaving his home on Blue Marlin Drive around 7 p.m. Monday, September 13 after dropping his dog off there.

Grimmett has brown hair, brown eyes, stands approximately 5'11" and weighs around 145 pounds. Police say he has short brown hair on the sides and long brown hair on top.

Police say Grimmett was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, blue jeans, peach colored shirt, and camouflage croc shoes. He is driving a black Volvo ST90 with SC Tag No. KGS109.