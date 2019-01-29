CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina city is now testing out GPS technology to track waste left on city streets by carriage horses and mules.

News outlets report Charleston has relied for years on small rubber balls topped with flags to mark animal waste, but carriage operators can now track the waste digitally. Operators will pick up the GPS devices at the same spot they check in their carriages. They will then press a button when the animals relieve themselves to alert an equine sanitation crew.

The director of the city's Department of Livability and Tourism, Dan Riccio, says the department is still testing the technology. He says operators will be trained in the next few weeks on how to use the devices and the flag markers eventually will be phased out.