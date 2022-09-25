'Something so small can be something so tragic' | Charlotte girl recovering from severe burns

Despite the hardships, Daisha King is focused on the good and trying to help her daughter, Tamyra, see that too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The road to recovery for a young Charlotte girl won’t be an easy one after doctors say she suffered second and third-degree burns over much of her body.

Weeks ago all that quickly turned to tragedy when a candle ignited rubbing alcohol that the young girl was handling. Her mother says she was startled out of her sleep when she heard a scream.

"Two seconds later she pushed the door open and her shirt was in flames and all she was screaming was 'mommy help me,'" her mother, Daisha King said.

After finally extinguishing the flames in the bathtub, Tamyra was rushed to the burn center in Winston-Salem where she’s undergone multiple surgeries to treat burns on her face, chest and arm.

"They had her bed-bound for three days so getting her up and moving is painful. She’s seeing the staples in her skin and she’s saying that hurts her a lot," King said.

While attempting to comfort one child, King said she’s out of work for now and splitting her time back and forth to Charlotte to help her family who’s taking care of her other two children.

Despite the hardships, she’s focused on the good and trying to help her daughter see that too.

"Anybody can have a pretty face and a pretty face can get destroyed at any moment so you have to keep your beauty within and that’s the lesson I’m trying to push on her now," King said.

Along with another lesson for parents to teach their children all the dangers when it comes to playing with fire.

"They don’t understand the extent of how something so small can be something so tragic," King said.

