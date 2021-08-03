Missing Charlotte 10-year-old found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 10-year-old Jayla Duncan has been found safe.
"Jayla Duncan has been located and reunited with her family," CMPD said around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
---------------PREVIOUS STORY BELOW-----------
Police said on March 8 at around 8:50 a.m., a family member contacted 911 to report Duncan’s disappearance. She was last seen on Weyland Avenue Monday morning at 8 a.m. Police report that Duncan is a fourth-grader at Movement School on Freedom Drive but did not show up to school Monday morning.
Duncan was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.