If you're flying to areas impacted by snow and ice, here are few tips from an airport official.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are planning to fly out of Columbia to areas experiencing severe weather, airport officials have three words for you, 'pack your patience.'

Flights out of Columbia or into Columbia heading for destinations like Texas, Chicago or other areas of the country experiencing severe winter weather are experiencing some delays.

According to Kim Jamieson, the Director of Marketing & Air Service Development at the Columbia Airport, since the beginning of the week flights into and out of Columbia have experienced some delays.

A flight that was headed into Columbia from Dallas Wednesday was canceled and a flight heading into Columbia for Wednesday afternoon was also delayed.

Jamieson says that one of the best things you can do is to download your airlines app, "most of really good about updating quickly on their flights. You can also check the Columbia Airport website to see any delays or cancelations."

"Pack your patience," says Jamieson, "when weather gets back it becomes a safety hazard, pilots will not fly if they think there is a risk."

There have been problems across the country due to the winter storms. At Houston's Hobby Airport, the second biggest airport in that city, they had to cancel flights after they lost water.

At this time, the water supply at Hobby Airport, and the surrounding area, has been impacted by the winter storm. We are working to restore water — in a limited capacity— to the entire airport. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) February 17, 2021