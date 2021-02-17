x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

'Pack your patience' if flying from Columbia airport to areas hit by winter storm

If you're flying to areas impacted by snow and ice, here are few tips from an airport official.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are planning to fly out of Columbia to areas experiencing severe weather, airport officials have three words for you, 'pack your patience.'

Flights out of Columbia or into Columbia heading for destinations like Texas, Chicago or other areas of the country experiencing severe winter weather are experiencing some delays. 

RELATED: How you can help the millions in Texas who don't have power, heat or safety

According to Kim Jamieson, the Director of Marketing & Air Service Development at the Columbia Airport, since the beginning of the week flights into and out of Columbia have experienced some delays. 

A flight that was headed into Columbia from Dallas Wednesday was canceled and a flight heading into Columbia for Wednesday afternoon was also delayed.

RELATED: PHOTOS: A look at the winter weather in the Mid-South

Jamieson says that one of the best things you can do is to download your airlines app, "most of really good about updating quickly on their flights.  You can also check the Columbia Airport website to see any delays or cancelations."

"Pack your patience," says Jamieson, "when weather gets back it becomes a safety hazard, pilots will not fly if they think there is a risk."

There have been problems across the country due to the winter storms. At Houston's Hobby Airport, the second biggest airport in that city, they had to cancel flights after they lost water. 

TOP STORIES

Bill banning most abortions in South Carolina passes

Rush Limbaugh, conservative talk radio host, dead at 70

Feds seize 10 million fake N95 masks in growing COVID-19 investigation