Plumbing expert explains how to prep your pipes ahead of possible freezing temperatures

Many of us have vivid memories of last year's February freeze, but experts said you should still take Friday's expected freezing temperatures seriously.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Right now, as we brace for the frigid overnight temperature, it's time to check around your house.



Remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.



After homeowners across Southeast Texas picked up the pieces of their frozen and busted pipes last year, they want some peace of mind as temperatures plunge again.

An expert from Plumbing Solutions has a few suggestions to help out.



“What I would do is address any exposed piping outdoors, your faucets,” said the owner of Plumbing Solutions Daren Johns. “Your main supply risers that come from underground, definitely want to get those insulated. If you don't have the Styrofoam insulation, the insulator boxes you can get from your hardware store.”



Have a raised home on wood stilts with exposed piping? Place a skirt around the sides so the wind isn't a factor in freezing them. We followed piping solutions on a job of theirs to insulate any outside hoses or water spouts.



“Your piping and insulation, you can certainly get the insulated cups for your faucets,” Johns said. “After you drain your system down and turn your faucet off, you definitely want to disconnect the hose from the faucet because it will allow the water to escape.”



Even with the chilling temperatures, Daren said if you are worried about your house, he doesn't expect this freeze to be anywhere are strong as last year's.

“We don't anticipate a long duration freeze event for this weekend,” Johns said. “It seems to be only a few hours at night, which is not going to cause severe damage. Obviously, the outdoor piping will be more exposed, and more at risk. But the bigger problems come in when you have a 12-to-36-hour freeze like we had last year.”



While this isn't last year’s freeze, better safe than sorry, right? Take some of these tips to make sure you are safe at home this weekend.