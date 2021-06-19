After they ducked disaster, the ducklings were then reunited with their mother.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Disaster was ducked Saturday after a rescue effort Saturday in Cheektowaga.

A Cheektowaga Police officer climbed into a sewer to save eight ducklings, who were then reunited with their mother. The rescue happened near a Home Depot.

"Always nice to see one of our Officers go beyond the scope of their duty to help the world around them! Those are some #luckyducks," Cheektowaga Police posted to its Facebook page.

"Officer Blackchief is getting some great practice in for our Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt that will be returning this August!"