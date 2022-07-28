Here's what chemical was released near Elgin and I-20 last night

Weylchem says the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. at their Elgin plant.

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin company that had a chemical release that triggered an hours long shutdown on Interstate 20 has released what the substance was that leaked out.

Weylchem U.S. said Thursday that the released material was a vapor mixture of nitric acid and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Nitric acid and nitrogen oxides could irritate people's respiratory system if they're exposed to a low amount over a long period of time, or a large amount in a short period of time, according to the EPA.

The state's health agency, DHEC, said it's unlikely anyone would experience health impacts from the incident, but that anyone with questions should contact a healthcare provider.

The company said around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday that had an incident that released the chemicals. They did not say what happened but said that the unit where problem originated wouldn't be brought back online until they could "investigate and understand the source of the issue."

Thursday morning, they said parts of the plant are running and the office is open.

Weylchem is located right near I-20 and law enforcement and people in the community reported seeing a white haze in the area. In responds to the release, local officials shut down a five mile long stretch of Interstate 20, including the main exit that allows people to go into Elgin.

There were a few homes evacuated as a precaution. There were no injuries.