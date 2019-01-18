COLUMBIA, S.C. — A specialty chemical manufacture is opening new operations in Richland County, and is bringing new jobs with it.

Miwon Specialty Chemical produces raw materials for eco-friendly UV/EB curing systems, which are used for food packaging, coatings for wood, plastic and metal and adhesives for DVDs, Blue-rays and cell phones.

A $19.5 million investment into a 65,000-square-foot facility at 1700 Longwood Road in Columbia is expected to bring 25 new jobs to the area.

Hiring is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020, while the facility should be operational by the third quarter of 2020.

For more information, visit miramer.com.