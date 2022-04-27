The Charlotte native died at the age of 30 in January. She was an attorney and former Miss USA.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The family of the Cheslie Kryst will celebrate her with a public vigil and balloon Thursday in honor of what would have been her 31st birthday.

The event is open to the public. It will be held between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Fort Mill High School football stadium, which is located at 225 Munn Road E. in Fort Mill.

Kryst was a Charlotte native crowned Miss USA in 2019. She worked closely with the community including the Charlotte-based Dress for Success.

"Cheslie was one of the most effervescent people I ever met… she was always positive, she was always ready to take on the next task," Kerry Barr O'Connor, the executive director of Dress for Success, told WCNC Charlotte previously.

Kryst was an attorney who fought for social justice and was also a host on the syndicated entertainment news show "Extra."

She died in New York City on Jan. 30 at the age of 30.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

