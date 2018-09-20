Chesterfield County, SC (WLTX) - Chesterfield County Emergency Operations Command is transitioning their focus from storm response to recovery as of Thursday.

The county faced heavy flooding as Florence brought heavy rain to the area. People in the community were concerned after water was moving downstream from North Carolina rivers down to the Palmetto State.

Mary Anderson is a member of the Chesterfield County Council and says this is new territory for them.

"Flooding like we've never seen in Chesterfield County before. Certainly in Cheraw. The whole county has suffered," said Anderson.

The councilwoman came to the Emergency Operations Command (EOC) on Thursday to help answer phone calls from people who live in the area.

Families were calling the EOC to get assistance from FEMA with flood damaged homes and other help they may need recovering.

Harold Hainey is the Director of Emergency Management for the county.

"What we're trying to do is help our citizens as well as we can. Most of our folks around here live independently and they kind of take it as it goes. Their house is damaged and dried out and they move on. We want to encourage friends and family to report that to avoid mold and mildew problems in homes," explained Hainey.

Officials with the county say it make awhile for roads to be reopened after some were washed out from flooding.

In Cheraw, Free Worship Church is the host distribution center to help give families the items that they need.

Chad Vick, the lead pastor at the church, says people are in need of food because of not having money. He says some families are having to pay house bills and don't have enough money to put food on the table since their groceries were destroyed from the flood and power outages.

"We're a rival town as far as Chesterfield and Cheraw but when we need each other, we come together. I'm actually from Chesterfield. The church is in Cheraw. We come together when we need each other and I think that's what the community is going to see what's happened in this event that it actually brought us probably closer together than pulling us apart," said Vick.

Donations are being distributed to families from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday night. The church says the donations have come from all over the state and as far as Texas.

