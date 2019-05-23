COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Chesterfield County mother has been denied bond after being accused of killing her 11-month-old baby and disposing of her body in a diaper box.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Breanna Lewis has been charged in the murder of her daughter, Harlee.

The incident happened in May of last year when Lewis originally told police that her daughter Harlee had been abducted. Deputies immediately issued an Amber Alert for the child, but after searching the nearby area, investigators found the baby's body.

The body was found inside a diaper box in a wooded area several hundred yards away from Lewis's home.

Lewis has since been charged with homicide by child abuse, desecration of human remains, and giving false information to law enforcement. Prior to the bond hearing on Wednesday, a Chesterfield County judge required that Lewis undergo a mental health evaluation.

Lewis's trial is expected to begin sometime this summer.

