Chick-fil-A manager 'rescues' COVID vaccination drive-through after computer glitch

The manager of a Chick-fil-A in the Carolinas is receiving praise from the town's mayor after lending a hand at a COVID vaccination site following a computer glitch.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — The manager of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Carolinas is receiving praise from the town's mayor after lending a hand at a COVID vaccination site following a computer glitch.

The mayor of Mount Pleasant in South Carolina, Will Haynie, said traffic was backed up for an hour at a coronavirus vaccine drive-through in town after a "computer glitch," according to a Facebook post.

"We asked local Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak for help today after a computer glitch backed up things at the drive-through vaccination site. Instead of just giving advice, this video shows what he did," the mayor wrote.

"When you need help, call the pros," he added on Twitter.

He shared a video of the Chick-fil-A manager expertly directing traffic. The fast food restaurants have a reputation for having efficient and well-designed drive-throughs.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Commenters on social media expressed their gratitude for the manager's quick actions.

"This is perfect! Chick-fil-a knows how to manage a line!!!" one person wrote.

"Said all along they should be in charge of this," another commenter said.