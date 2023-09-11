Child death under investigation in Aiken County

An autopsy of the child, identified as Riley Scott, is expected to be performed Tuesday morning in Newberry, S.C. to determine her cause and manner of death.

JACKSON, S.C. — Authorities in Aiken County are investigation the death of a three-year-old over the weekend, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

On Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. Aiken County EMS was called to a home on Ellen Drive in Jackson for an unresponsive child, according to Ables. EMS transported the child to Children’s Hospital of Georgia, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy of the child, identified as Riley Scott, is expected to be performed Tuesday morning in Newberry, S.C. to determine her cause and manner of death.