WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to our CBS affiliate in Panama City, Florida, the Panama City Police Department responded to a call that a child had fallen out of a balcony at the Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. on Saturday.
The Panama City Police Department said that the child was 4-year-olds, and had fallen from the balcony.
Allegedly, they were found by a person going to the gym.
The child and his family were from Warner Robins.
This is a developing story. 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.
