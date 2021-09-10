Child dies after being hit by truck in Columbia, authorities say

The crash happened in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue on Wednesday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified a person struck and killed by a truck on Wednesday as a small child.

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, 4-year-old Miracle Jeter of Columbia was hit by the driver of a pickup truck around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol had previously confirmed a pedestrian struck in the area on Thursday but didn't provide details on the victim. The agency, however, did say that the tragic accident happened on private property.

It's unclear, at this point, whether the driver will face charges in the crash or how it ended up happening. Both the coroner's office and highway patrol investigators have said their search for answers isn't yet over.