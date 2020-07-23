3-year-old killed in Columbia shooting identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner has identified the child who died of a gunshot wound Wednesday in an apparent accident.
Coroner Gary Watts said Thursday afternoon the child was 3-year-old Liam Myers.
Richland County Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting at Wyndham Pointe Apartments on Brighton Hill Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, investigators say they were told the little boy had accidentally shot himself with a gun.
Watts said the boy had been taken by a personal car by someone at the home to Providence Northeast Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
What led up to the shooting has not been revealed by deputies.The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate this incident.