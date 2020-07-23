3-year-old killed in Columbia shooting identified

The shooting happened at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner has identified the child who died of a gunshot wound Wednesday in an apparent accident.

Coroner Gary Watts said Thursday afternoon the child was 3-year-old Liam Myers.

Richland County Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting at Wyndham Pointe Apartments on Brighton Hill Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, investigators say they were told the little boy had accidentally shot himself with a gun.

Watts said the boy had been taken by a personal car by someone at the home to Providence Northeast Hospital where he was pronounced dead.