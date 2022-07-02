Child killed in Orangeburg County tractor incident identified

Authorities said another child, the victim's brother, was also injured.

COPE, S.C. — Authorities say a 3-year-old has died and another child has been injured in an accident involving a tractor in the Cope community on Friday morning.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Cope and Moorer roads. He said that three people were riding on the tractor when two fell out and were struck.

Both were taken to The Regional Medical Center and then to Prisma Richland Hospital. There, one of the children, identified as a 3-year-old from Swansea, died of her injuries.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to [the child's] brother who was also injured in this incident," the coroner's office said in a statement.

The child's cause of death has not been released but the manner has been ruled accidental.