Four-year-old child shot in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say a four-year-old child was injured in an apparent accidental shooting.

Officers say the child was brought by a family member to the Newberry County Emergency Department Tuesday with a gunshot wound. The child was then taken to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

Officers did not give further details on the child's condition.

Deputies say the family member told the hospital that the child had found a handgun in a home and fired the weapon.