Four-year-old child shot in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say a four-year-old child was injured in an apparent accidental shooting.
Officers say the child was brought by a family member to the Newberry County Emergency Department Tuesday with a gunshot wound. The child was then taken to a regional trauma center for further treatment.
Officers did not give further details on the child's condition.
Deputies say the family member told the hospital that the child had found a handgun in a home and fired the weapon.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Newberry Police are assisting in the investigation. Officers say forensic tests are being done as part of that probe.