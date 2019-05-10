CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — After two children were at the center of an Amber Alert, they have been reunited with their mother.

A law enforcement vehicle with the mother inside pulled up to the location in Calhoun County where the children were initially found, this all happened eight hours after they were taken from their home in Newberry County and an Amber Alert was issued.

The children can be seen walking to the car and getting inside. The mother is later seen embracing someone before getting back in the car.

The children, 11-year-old Tommir Toland and 6-year-old Ommira Toland, were located unharmed Saturday afternoon at a home just off Highway 6 at I-26 in Calhoun County. That's about an hour's drive away from where they were taken.

RELATED: Children found safe in SC Amber Alert, father now arrested

A short time later, Calhoun County deputies arrested the children's father, 43-year-old Tommy Lee Toland, at the same house.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two children Saturday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the children were abducted around 10 a.m. Saturday from their mother's home on Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry.