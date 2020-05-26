LAURENS, S.C. — Two children and numerous animals were removed from 'horrendous' conditions at a Laurens County home last week, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

Laurens County deputies say they responded to reports of deplorable conditions at a Laurens, South Carolina, home on May 22. Upon their arrival, deputies say they discovered an overwhelming odor coming from the home as well as the interior being in complete disarray.

Two children lived in the home, as well as numerous animals.

Due to the 'horrendous condition' of the home, to include animal feces, insects, and plumbing malfunctions, deputies say they determined that the children and animals must be removed from this residence.

Laurens County Building and Codes officials determined the structure to be unfit for human occupancy.

Laurens County Animal Control responded and removed 18 chickens, 9 dogs, and 1 duck.

Ray Allen Emery II and April Ann Alanis, both of the home, were arrested without incident and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of children and ill treatment of animals.

“These incidents are sad and sickening," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "Precious innocent children who have no choice are stuck in the middle of these nightmares."