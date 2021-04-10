New Cayce Police Chief sworn in

Chris Cowan takes over an agency that will soon be undergoing a big change.

CAYCE, S.C. — Chris Cowan has been sworn in as the new chief of the Cayce Police Department.

The ceremony was held Monday at the Lexington School District Two Innovation Center.

Cowan is a 29-year law enforcement veteran. He'll take over the city's law enforcement duties from Byron Snellgrove. Snellgrove announced his retirement in July, after 38 years in South Carolina law enforcement.

"That's my number one priority. My number What we are going to do collectively as a team is build strong relationships, strong partnerships," Cowan said. "We are going to have a team concept from day one."

Cowan and Snellgrove will work together as the City of Cayce works to establish separate police and fire departments. For the last 41 years, public safety housed both police and fire as well as the K-9 operations.

The town plans to name a new fire chief soon.