Fmr. Lexington-Richland 5 superintendent gets new job with state education department

Dr. Christina Melton recently resigned as superintendent of Lexington-Richland Five.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former Lexington-Richland School District Five superintendent who unexpectedly resigned in June has a new job with the state.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Thursday she'd hired Dr. Christina Melton to be her agency's new Director of Assessment.

“Dr. Melton is a dynamic leader whose passion for students’ academic success is unrivaled,” Spearman said. “It is not often that a leader of her caliber comes available to fulfill a crucial position in education. She will bring the same dedication and expertise that she has exhibited in schools, districts, and communities for over 28 years to the entire state.”

The position puts Melton in charge of student testing statewide. She'll be tasked with making sure state tests are in line with state standards.

“As a product of South Carolina public education, it is a privilege for me to have the opportunity to serve in this role,” said Melton. “Our success will influence the success of future generations in our state.”

Dr. Melton will officially join the agency on September 1. The current Director of Assessment, Elizabeth Jones, is retiring after more than 40 years of service in state government.

Melton had been superintendent of Lexington-Richland Five for the last three years. But in June, she resigned during a meeting on June 14. No reason was given for the departure for Melton, who was named the South Carolina Superintendent of the Year only weeks before.

Later in the month, a settlement agreement between Melton and the district became public. The district agreed to pay her a lump sum of $226,368 and both the district and Melton promised not to make negative comments about each other.