'Christmas in Summer' event to provide free shopping experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If free is your favorite price, you'll want to check out a special event this weekend.

The Sally R. Brasley Foundation is hosting a "Christmas in Summer" event on Friday and Saturday to provide a free shopping experience.

Everything will be completely free, from clothes, to home decor, shoes, sleepwear, and much more. Some of the brands available include Ralph Lauren, Club Monaco, Bali, Hanes, Wacoal, Home Goods, Pottery Barn and more.

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday at Eau Claire High School, located at 4800 Monticello Road in Columbia.

To shop the event on Friday, you need to register here for an appointment to shop.

Walk-ins are welcome on Saturday anytime from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.