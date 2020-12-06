COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's statue of Christopher Columbus has been moved over concerns that it will continue to be vandalized.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Friday the statue, which sits at Riverfront Park, had been taken apart and moved to a location for storage for now. Only the pedestal at the location remains.

He said the statue had been vandalized several times this week. In recent days, Christopher Columbus statues across the country have been vandalized or torn down.

Columbia's statue was gifted to the city by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Benjamin said he's going to ask for the public's input about what to do next with the statue.

"I felt it was important that the statue’s future be determined by the people of Columbia—not by a passionate protester in the middle of the night."

He acknowledged Columbus' legacy is one that will have to be confronted.

"A robust national conversation is ongoing about historical figures such as Christopher Columbus, to contextualize their often difficult legacies," Benjamin said. "During this period, we look forward to engaging in our own discussions with the people of Columbia to find the most fitting way and location where the statue can be viewed and discussed in the best fitting historical context."

"I have consulted with the State Regent of the DAR and she fully supports our decision. I have also discussed this with leaders in Columbia’s Italian American community and they too support this action.”

