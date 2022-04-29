West Columbia church building damaged in Friday afternoon fire

Fire officials say the sanctuary wasn't impacted.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials in West Columbia say a fire at a local church is out after being called in on Friday afternoon.

West Columbia Fire's Deputy Chief Marquis Solomon said the call came in around 1:15 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church on B Avenue. Arriving crews found smoke coming from an assembly building.

A crew of about 15 firefighters from both West Columbia and Lexington County Fire Services was able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The building sustained moderate fire and smoke damage but no injuries were reported. The sanctuary was not damaged in the fire, officials said.

The Rev. Wade Roof took to social media around 2:20 p.m. to provide an update to the congregation regarding the fire. He added that everyone who was in the building at the time of the incident got out safely.

"While this building holds lots and lots of memories, we are assured that Christ is here with us, that Christ is here with the church, the people of God in this place," he said.

Roof said at the time that church officials had not yet been given the go-ahead to return to the building to survey the damage. So, in the meantime, he asked concerned members of the congregation and community to hold off on phone calls for now.