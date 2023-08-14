Dutch Square Center facing a big change

Dutch Square Center is located across the street from the church’s campus on Diamond Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Dutch Square Center is home to a movie theatre, clothing stores, and several food options and other businesses. The mall, however, could soon have a new owner that may mean drastic changes for the property.

Bishop Eric Davis is the pastor at the Word of God Church and Ministries International. Sunday during a sermon and across social media pages, Davis announced the church has entered a contract to purchase the mall.

Dutch Square Center is located across the street from the church’s campus on Diamond Lane.

Gene Morton goes to the mall every couple of weeks and says that he hopes the church can revitalize an important attraction for his community.

“Upgrade it. Point blank. Rebuild the inside. More stores, less payments you know because that’s why everybody moved out because of the rent," said Morton. "We need something good in the area. We really do. Not only just for the business but for the community.”

Lisa Willingham is hoping that the new ownership will provide a larger sense of community.

“As far as the mall is concerned. It was always a friendly family place," said Willingham. "I would like to see more activities as far as getting more families together. Showing more community stuff. As well as getting, informative stuff. Because you know we have a school right across the street. Get them more involved. Get teenagers more involved in getting off the streets.”

When we reached out to Bishop Eric Davis, he said that the church will not be releasing any additional details at the time.