Church donates more than $100K to Richland Two for school meals and homeless students

The district has been receiving donations from local churches to help fund school lunches for kids in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Richland School District Two, there are about 700 children who do not know when they will see their next meal, according to District Two social worker, Abby Cobb.

Local churches like Brookland Baptist Church Northeast, are stepping up to try to make sure no student goes hungry.

"$100,000 to create the Brookland District Two Family Assistance Fund," said Pastor Chris Leevy with excitement. "This will assist not only children at our five high schools who might still need assistance purchasing school lunch but also financially assist families who our school social workers determine are in dire straights."

In August, the Richland Two school board hosted a few meetings where they talked about school meal debt.

The debt for school meals at the time was $100,000, and the board explained that only four elementary schools in the district, qualify for universal free meals.

The school board suggested that if local organizations wanted to help with the debt, they could.

Superintendent, Dr. Baron Davis says churches are answering the call.

"The whole idea of 'how are the children?' is that we cannot answer that until we can say 'all the children are well," Dr. Davis said. "The idea that it resonates in our community... I'm thankful for that."

Some of the money from the church will travel right down the road to Ridgeview High School where principal Brenda Mack has served for 10 years. She says over the years she has seen many students fighting hunger, and this continues today.

"I see the need that students have on a daily basis, that the community just wouldn't know is there," Mack stated.

Brothers Amari Carr and Markell Sumter, both students at Ridgeview High say they never worry about what they're going to eat at school and sympathize with the students that do.

Sumter, says he's happy to know there will be more help for kids who do not have enough to eat.

"I feel bad for the people who can't afford their own stuff. I always say when I get older I want to help give, and do charity work or something... It's nice to see people stepping up and sacrificing and giving to those who don't have anything," the student explained.