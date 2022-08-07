Columbia church congregation not letting fire erode their spirit

Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church met for service one week after a fire totaled their house of worship.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greater Faith United Baptist Church lost its building to a blaze on Sunday, and while thankfully no one was injured their sanctuary is a total loss.

"Yall are going through a test with the burning of your church," A guest pastor told the congregation. "That is a test, but you know God is going to make it what? Bigger and better."

The congregation met at Belmont Baptist Church their home for the Sunday service just a week after their typical house of worship was consumed by flames.

Brenda Kneece is the Pastor at Belmont Baptist Church and said when she found out what happened she knew she had to help.

"I read about Greater of Faith's fire on Monday Morning, I was sitting at home praying about what we should do," she said. "As I was pondering and thinking of what we should do, I got a call from one of the leaders at Columbia Metro Baptist Association asking if we would consider it and I said that's exactly what I'm doing now."

She said she called church officers and leaders. Within 30 minutes, they offered an invitation - one Deacon Anthony Sanders of Greater Faith said is helpful.

"We're very grateful to be at Belmont, and we're grateful that pastor opened her doors," the deacon said.

The pastor of Greater Faith, Charles Graham, said his church will rebuild.

"We have a slogan at our church, we travel by faith. The Bible is our roadmap, love is our badge, Jesus is our example, and an eternity of Christ is our destiny," Pastor Graham said. Thirty years ago, we started that church with few people, and God has blessed us."

He said that even though the church has burned, they plan to build it back better than before.

"And when we get through this, I'm gonna invite y'all back and show ya what the Lord has done," he said.