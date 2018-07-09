The suspect tied to a mass shooting Thursday in Cincinnati has ties to Anderson County, according to public records.

Cincinnati's police chief identified the shooter as Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29.

According to court records, Santa Perez had lived on Rio Way, part of the Casa del Rio subdivision near Westside High School in Anderson.

The home is a modest yellow house with a mat at the front door that reads, "Welcome friends." A dark blue SUV was parked in the driveway, but no one answered the front door Thursday night.

In Westside High's 2008 yearbook, Omar Enrique Santa is listed as a senior who was a member of the wrestling team in 2007 and 2008, but Anderson School District 5 spokesman Kyle Newton said Thursday night that he could not confirm that former Westside student is the man Cincinnati police accused of killing three people before being shot and killed by police.

Todd McCormick, Westside's wrestling coach at the time, said he remembers the name "Omar" but doesn't remember much about the student.

"I remember having him on the team, but it's not like he was a starter," McCormick said. "You could ask me about 20 or 30 other guys by name and I could tell you everything about them, but not him. I just don't remember anything remarkable."

Santa Perez received two traffic citations in 2007 in Anderson County. He received a citation for a seat belt violation on Oct. 6, 2007, according to a citation out of Anderson Summary Court.

A second citation for disregarding a stop sign was issued the same day, according to court records. In total, Santa Perez was ordered to pay $175.

Santa Perez was also listed as a defendant in a civil lawsuit involving a motor vehicle accident. The lawsuit was filed July 29, 2008. Records show the lawsuit reached a settlement agreement.

Santa Perez was charged by the Greenville Police Department with entry on another's land after notice on Oct. 1, 2014, according to records obtained through the State Law Enforcement Division. An incident report states Santa Perez was a former employee of Confluence Outdoors, a kayak manufacturer on Mauldin Road, when he refused to leave the property around 6:25 a.m. Oct. 1, 2014.

A 911 caller told police he fired Santa Perez and told him to leave, but Santa Perez refused to leave until receiving written documentation to confirm his termination, according to the report.

The man told police Santa Perez had been throwing items and tools and "was not acting right." "He was afraid of what Omar might do," the report states.

A second incident report shows that Santa Perez came back to the business a second time nearly two hours later on Oct. 1, 2014. Officers found him lying on his back on the sidewalk in front of the business. After a pat-down, Santa Perez sat down and continued smoking a cigar, the report states.

"The suspect appeared to be upset and disoriented," the officer's report states. "When I would ask the suspect questions he would respond with strange answers. The suspect mumbled something about the war and the economy, but for the most part talked about that he was upset that he was terminated."

The report states Santa Perez began to cry and refused an officer's commands. Back up was called. He clenched his fists and backed away from offices to refuse being placed into handcuffs.

"We then took the suspect to the ground. The suspect landed on his stomach and was quickly placed into handcuffs without further incident," the report states. Santa Perez's tool box containing miscellaneous tools, grease and a rope were confiscated as evidence, the report states.

Santa Perez filed a lawsuit in 2017 against CNBC Universal Media LLC and Ameritrade Holding Corporation,Cincinnati.com reported Thursday night. The suit, which was filed without an attorney and recommended for dismissal, claimed CNBC and TD Ameritrade, through an extensive investigation of his personal devices, uncovered his identity and published private details about his life.

Santa Perez is accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati Thursday. He was shot and killed by police, according to Cincinnati police officials, who updated members of the media Thursday afternoon.

The shooting location was near Cincinnati’s popular Fountain Square.

