COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early Saturday morning, hundreds will line up outside the gymnasium of Brookland Baptist Church for the 18th annual Cinderella Project Boutique.

The Cinderella Project provides free, gently-worn prom dresses for students who lack the resources to buy a gown for their high school prom.

"It's their prom and we just want it to be special. We want them to feel special. We've really made it a boutique. This isn't a thrift shop. A lot of care has gone into it. These are nice dresses. You can see a bunch of these dresses still have tags on them," said Lisa Brown with the Young Lawyers Division of the South Carolina Bar.

Friday night, roughly 70 volunteers from the South Carolina Bar, Junior League and Alpha Kappa Alpha organization set up the boutique at Brookland Baptist, preparing for their biggest year yet.

For the last few weeks, community members dropped off dresses and accessories to several donation sites in preparation for the event.

"We have a private dressing area where they can try on the dresses and go out and parade around to show their families what they will look like and will look like that night," said Deanna Taylor, President of Upsilon Omega Omega AKA Chapter. "Sometimes the families even bring in their mothers, grandmothers and aunties so they can have a whole experience while trying on the dress, finding the shoes, the right jewelry, the right purse to go with it."

On the first floor of the gym you'll find hundreds of dresses up for grabs. Volunteers estimate they have at least 600 in stock. The second floor holds shoes and other accessories.

"We've got brand new $200 dresses on the racks here for people to just come and use and get to wear for prom," said Brown.

All items are available free of charge for high school students.

"We really enjoy interacting with the young ladies, interacting with the volunteers and kind of serving as Fairy Godmothers to make that dream come true when it's time to become Cinderella at the prom," said Taylor.

Doors open at 8 a.m., but volunteers recommend arriving early. That's because inventory typically runs out by 11 a.m. Don't forget your student ID!

March 9, the Cinderella Project Boutique moves to Orangeburg. It will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catch the Vision International located at 1425 Russell Street. For a list of all boutiques planned throughout the state, visit the organization's website.