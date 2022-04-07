Looking for work? City of Columbia to hold career fair this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the community searching for a job will have a chance to apply later in April when the City of Columbia has scheduled its next career fair.
The event is set for April 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 1101 Lincoln Street. While the city didn't name specific jobs, it suggested that it had openings in "all departments and all positions."
The fair is also expected to include on-the-spot interviews. Job-seekers aren't required to register but can at the city's special website. More information about specific career opportunities is available on the city's main website.