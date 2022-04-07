Looking for work? City of Columbia to hold career fair this month

A flyer from the city suggests it is hiring in all departments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the community searching for a job will have a chance to apply later in April when the City of Columbia has scheduled its next career fair.

The event is set for April 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 1101 Lincoln Street. While the city didn't name specific jobs, it suggested that it had openings in "all departments and all positions."