COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia will not be opening a city ice rink this year.

Previously, "Holiday Ice" was hosted in Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Art Museum during the winter months, starting around November and going through the holiday season.

Because the city has not been able to find an adequate location for the rink, they will not have one this year, according to Leshia Utsey with the City of Columbia.

RELATED: A Midlands holiday favorite, Main Street Ice is back but with a new name and location

Last year, Boyd Plaza was under construction and it was not possible to host a rink on Main Street. The rink was moved to the Harbison area. From that experience, the city says it learned that they have a lower attendance when it is hosted away from the center of Columbia.

According to the city, there were challenges finding a location that fit the needs of the rink, including a particular surface and open layout, the ability to power the rink, adequate parking, and proximity to the downtown area.

This holiday season the city will not be opening a rink. According to Utsey, opening a rink in the future is a possibility if they find a location that fits the needs, but there is no plan to open one during future holiday seasons yet.