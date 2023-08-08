City Council looks for ways to tame traffic in east Columbia

A traffic study recently completed specifically targeted key thoroughfares like Fort Jackson Boulevard, Garners Ferry Road, Leesburg Road, and Rosewood Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — City leaders are taking action to tackle the traffic woes that have been causing headaches for residents in east Columbia.

A recently completed traffic study targeted key thoroughfares like Fort Jackson Boulevard, Garners Ferry Road, Leesburg Road, and Rosewood Drive.

Garners Ferry Road is often called the gateway into Columbia. About 50,000 cars travel along the road every single day. And that number is growing.

The area currently has over 2,500 single-family homes, with nearly 1,000 multi-family units on the way. According to a recent study, that could mean an additional 18,000 trips every day.

City leaders are looking at ways to tame traffic and make the area safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

According to a recent study, there were 1,856 crashes in east Columbia from 2020 through 2022. According to the study, intersections at Hallbrook Drive, Atlas Road, and ramps onto and off Interstate 77 had the most significant crash rates.

Rear-end collisions accounted for 45% of the crashes.

Columbia city councilman Peter Brown's district includes parts of Garners Ferry Road. He says the city is encouraging pedestrian-friendly development and beautification projects.

"I think it's trying to balance the growth and development with the quality of life issues and you know I think there's so much we can do. that area has so much potential," said Brown.

He added council will identify cost-effective transportation solutions and encourage compact, pedestrian-friendly, and mixed-use development. They will also seek grant funding sources and changes to city ordinances to accomplish their goals.

The city is inviting residents to join the conversation.