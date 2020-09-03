COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Mayor Benjamin and the City of Columbia City Council will discuss procedural changes to council meetings due to the coronavirus.

If the council approves the changes, three City Council members would participate through teleconference in future meetings, while Mayor Benjamin and the other members would meet in person. Citizens would be encouraged to view meetings at www.columbiasc.gov via live-stream, and non-essential staff would not attend.

The changes would be effective immediately.

“We have decided to err on the side of caution, and encourage all across the community to do so as well," said Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The council will decide on the proposal during a meeting on March 20 at 2:00 p.m.

