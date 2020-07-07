City of Cayce passes face covering ordinance

The ordinance goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, July 10. Here's what you need to know.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce City Council unanimously passed a face covering ordinance at its meeting Tuesday night, which will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, July 10.

The ordinance requires that masks or coverings be worn in places open to the general public, within the City Limits

Specifically, the ordinance requires patrons of grocery stores and pharmacies to wear face coverings in those establishments. It also requires employees of restaurants, bars, retail, establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies to wear face coverings at any time there is face-to-face interaction with the public.

Individuals violating this ordinance are subject to a civil infraction and $25 fine, while businesses are subject to a $100 penalty.

Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from the ordinance.

To assist with the new requirement, the city will provide free masks, while supplies last and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cayce residents can receive up to two (2) masks per person or five (5) masks per family. The distribution of masks will begin on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Cayce City Hall drive-through window at 1800 12th Street.

Residents that have the ability to purchase their own masks are encouraged to do so. Residents can make their own masks by following the CDC’s guidance on making cloth face coverings and can find additional information by visiting the following CDC website.

The emergency ordinance will be terminated by issuance of another ordinance or will automatically expire on the 61st day after enactment of this Ordinance, whichever date is earlier.