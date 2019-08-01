The City of Columbia’s Planning Commission met Monday night at City Hall.

One item on the consent agenda was the annexation of multiple properties along South Williams and Heyward streets in the Olympia neighborhood that developers have proposed for a new housing development

The 5.68 acre property adjacent to Vulcan Materials Company’s quarry was in an unincorporated “donut hole” and zoned for heavy industrial and residential multifamily high intensity. The site -- actually nine tracts from 101 to 111 South Williams St., and 316 Heyward St. -- was annexed so that it would fall under the jurisdiction of Columbia’s municipal services, and rezoned as a general residential district. The Mill District and Granby Architectural Conservation District Design Preservation Overlay designation would limit development to small to medium scale construction that uses architectural features common to the surrounding mill area.

Part of the recommendation made by the Planning Commission for annexation was the creation of bike facilities on Heyward and Williams streets, and the installation of a green infrastructure along Heyward Street.

Also on the regular agenda was the Unified Development Ordinance, a work in progress that will repeal Chapter 17 of the Columbia Code of Ordinances entitled “Planning, Land Development, and Zoning” in favor of a new Chapter 17 entitled “Unified Development Ordinance.”

This new chapter is an effort to streamline the zoning ordinances of Columbia and Richland County, making the process simpler by rewriting the respective zoning ordinances and land development regulations.

The unification process was started in 2014 and the resulting city/county draft is available for review online at www.weplantogether.org

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to send the new chapter to Columbia's City Council for review. The next public hearing on the new code is 6 pm Tuesday, March 19, at City Hall, 1737 Main St.